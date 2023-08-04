Международные грузоперевозки и таможенное оформление импорт/экспорт

Group of Companies "D2D Logistics"

CUSTOMS CLEARANCE AND
INTERNATIONAL CARGO
TRANSPORTATION

map d2dl

OUR AGENTS ARE REPRESENTED IN KEY COUNTRIES OF THE WORLD

We provide multimodal container transportation and optimal customs clearance worldwide

We have representative offices in Novorossiysk, St. Petersburg, Vladivostok, Nakhodka, Istanbul, Israel, India, China, Italy, Spain.

More about the company

Proprietary "SMOL RATE" technology

«SMOL» RATE

“D2D LOGISTICS
WORKS on its own technology “SMOL RATE” to provide the Customer during transportation of goods

S

Safety Cargo

M

Minimum Delivery Time

O

Optimum Customs Clearance

L

Leading Rate

Sea freight

Sea transportation in some cases has a lot of advantages over other types of cargo movement. The main advantage of this type of transportation is the absence of any restrictions on the weight and dimensions of the items being moved.

Подробнее

tab 3 icon n 1

International
container transport

tab 1 icon n 1

International
auto transport

Road freight transport

This is one of the most in-demand types of cargo transportation today. It is they that provide an optimal combination of price and speed of delivery of goods within the country.

Read More

Railway freight transport

is one of the cheapest types of cargo transport available today.

read more

icons8 поезд 100

International
railway transportations

Customs formalities

International multimodal transportations

Customs transit

Cargo insurance

Certification

Go to the full list of services

0
Transport performed
0
Quantity of tonnes
0
Year of foundation
0
Cargoes in process

OUR ADVANTAGES

Main competitive advantages of D2D Logistics LLC

icons8 опыт работы 50

Many years of experience

Many years of experience in customs clearance and forwarding in the ports of the Far East, Novorossiysk and St. Petersburg, release of cargo from the port in 1-2 days.

icons8 пирс 50

Port terminal

The port terminal allows container filling at export/import and re-tanking according to the scheme container/tent, railway/wagon-container or container-refmachine.

icons8 страхование 50

Insurance

Insurance of cargo safety at all stages of carriage

icons8 доставка по всему миру 50

Multimodal transport

Multimodal transport (door-to-door delivery)

icons8 vip 50

vip codes

vip codes on all major container lines

You can send a request for freight rate calculation by button below

icons8 контейнеровоз 50

Own transport

10 of our own vehicles + about 50 outsourced vehicles.

icons8 партнер 50

Partner Network

Agent partners in China, Turkey, India, Israel, Italy.

icons8 турция 50

Companies abroad

Own company in Turkey.

Отследить контейнерные перевозки

Для отслеживания контейнерных перевозок, перейдите по кнопке справа

Отследить

CERTIFICATES AND BENEFITS

Broker’s licence
D2D insurance policy
D2D logo patent

1 brocker
2 strah d2d
3 logotip
Стоимость перевозки

